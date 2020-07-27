NORFOLK - Scientists across the world are scrambling to do research and develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
Along with that come lots of tests and Meridian Clinical Research needs you to participate in vaccine studies.
Principle Investigator Dr. Keith Vrbicky says Phase three of the clinical trials will help determine the safety and efficacy of investigational vaccines to protect against the virus.
Vrbicky says there’s minimal side effects and the safety profile as well as antibody response seems excellent.
He says participants will be compensated and it’s based on the amount of visits.
"Compensation is in the $1,500 range for this clinical trial per subject that enrolls. I think it points to the fact that this is very important and important to compensate people for their time and their interest in helping their fellow Americans and people around the world."
Vrbicky says they’re looking for people 18 and older and those considered high risk to participate.
The study is starting this week. For more information or to sign up call Meridian at (402) 934-7563. Meridian does have an office in Norfolk.