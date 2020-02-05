Benjamin Avenue redesign

The preliminary design for Benjamin Avenue features two new roundabouts at the intersections of Benjamin Avenue and Queen City Boulevard and at Riverside Boulevard.

 Courtesy images

NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a change to an engineering services contract for the Benjamin Avenue project.

During Monday night’s meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members after discussions with stakeholders, staff, and school officials it was decided a traffic simulation should be done on that corridor.

"One of the more significant areas of interest is at the middle school and the routing of traffic into there for drop off in the mornings and subsequently pick up of the students later in the afternoon."

The proposed change was an increase of about $30,000, but several council members expressed concern approving the full amount right away.

Ultimately the council voted unanimously to approve the amendment for $15,700 and to discuss remaining funding later.

