Beatrice Six
Courtesy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A rural Nebraska county that was ordered to pay a $28.1 million legal judgment for sending six innocent people to prison could get a $4 million bailout from the state under a bill that won initial approval from lawmakers.

Lawmakers advanced the measure, 35-3, through the first of three required votes. Supporters initially proposed a $10 million payment over two years, but reduced it after some senators expressed reservations about that amount.

Officials in Gage County have sought state help ever since a federal judge ordered them in 2018 to pay the wrongfully convicted people, known as the Beatrice Six. The $28.1 million judgment is more than three times the total annual property tax collections in the county.

Tags

In other news

Partial bailout for botched Nebraska murder case advances

Partial bailout for botched Nebraska murder case advances

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A rural Nebraska county that was ordered to pay a $28.1 million legal judgment for sending six innocent people to prison could get a $4 million bailout from the state under a bill that won initial approval from lawmakers.

More details released from fatal accident

More details released from fatal accident

WOODLAND PARK - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has provided more details about a fatal two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 35 and 846th Road north of Woodland Park yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.