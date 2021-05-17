Part of Omaha Avenue closed this week

NORFOLK - If you regularly travel on Omaha Avenue, you won’t be able to this week as a portion is closed Monday until next Monday the 24th to install a new storm sewer.
City of Norfolk Engineer Steve Rames says they’ll install a culvert across Omaha Avenue which will take a majority of the drainage coming down 37th Street and move it into a large ditch that was constructed last fall.
"There's a lot of drainage that comes down through there. Historically when Omaha Avenue was built, there was a shift in the drainage pattern so we're really just restoring the historical drainage path in that area."
Rames says if you’re going west on Omaha Avenue toward 61st Street, you’ll be detoured up 37th Street to Highway 275, and then continue west. If you’re eastbound coming in on 61st Street you’ll move down to 45th Street to Airport Road and back to Norfolk on Highway 81.