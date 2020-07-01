Gretna teenagers
Courtesy of: Lincoln Journal Star

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The parents of four Gretna teenagers who died in a crash last year have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County, alleging that the design of the road where the crash occurred contributed to their deaths.

A tort claim is the first step a private citizen must before suing the government.

The girls' parents argue the county road south of Omaha near the crash site, and a guard rail along the road, were negligently designed, constructed and maintained.

The four girls died June 17, 2019, when the car they were in veered off the road, came to a stop in a creek and caught fire. 

