CREIGHTON - There will be a Northeast Nebraska Parent Information Event in Creighton Tuesday evening.
Creighton Community School Psychologist Daphne Darter says the event will be very informal.
Darter says there will be a number of session topics.
"This year's topics include drug trends, social media, cyber bullying, human trafficking, trauma, anxiety, and depression."
Darter says they will also have booths set up for parent to go to and get additional resources.
She says the event will take place at Creighton Community Schools. Registration starts at 5:30 and then sessions start at 6:15.
For more information visit NENebraskaPIE on Facebook.