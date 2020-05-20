NORFOLK - It’s been an odd end of the school year for teachers and students as learning has taken place over video conferencing.
To get students and teachers somewhat back together, Norfolk Public Schools is hosting an end of the year parade Thursday.
Westside Elementary Counselor Jill Holcomb says kids can have their parents drive by their elementary school from 12 to 1 and teachers will be outside waving.
Holcomb says the proper social distancing measures will be in place.
"Teachers will be sitting in their lawn chairs six feet apart with signs and there will be music going. It's just an end of the year closure celebration to help everyone deal with the end of the year blues and feel a little bit better about summer."
Holcomb says they’re asking students to stay in their cars and not hand gifts to their teachers.
She says every teacher is missing their kids tremendously, so they’ll be very excited to see their students.