OMAHA - Although people are starting to get COVID-19 vaccines, 55 percent of Nebraskans are still uncomfortable traveling during the pandemic.
That’s according to a recently completed study by Triple A. Spokesman Nick Faustman says peoples’ main concerns are getting sick, the number of coronavirus cases and new strains of the virus.
On the other side of the coin, Faustman says this year more than half of Nebraskans plan to take a vacation of three days or more.
"Approximately two in five residents say they'll feel more comfortable traveling after receiving both doses of a coronavirus vaccine and when cases begin to decrease. So the rollout of the vaccine plan will be key for peoples' confidence in traveling in 2021."
Faustman says other survey highlights that stuck out were 81 percent will wear a mask in public while traveling and 38 percent are more likely to visit a destination with a mask mandate.