OMAHA - Child care providers are facing some tough times, but they’re working hard to stay resilient.
That’s according to Kate Gallagher, Director of Research and Evaluation with the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.
Gallagher says they recently compiled results from a survey of 1,000 early care and education providers that shared info about their financial situation, lost income and enrollment, and how they’re doing mentally as well as physically.
She says the ten person or less rule in phase one and two of the statewide directed health measure really impacted child care providers.
"It hurt center based providers more dramatically than it hurt the family child care home providers who tend to have smaller groups of children. However, in proportion of their enrollment, family child care providers were also hit hard because they had families keeping their children home and they lost income and enrollment as well."
Gallagher says one in four providers has seen their income reduced by over 50 percent and 51 percent reported that without financial assistance they will likely close if the pandemic continues or worsens.
The full survey can be found at BuffettInstitute.Nebraska.Edu.