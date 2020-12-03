Pandemic increases the need for farm safety

KANSAS CITY, MO - Farm safety is very important, especially around young kids and the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, an umbrella of the National Farm Medicine Center, constantly works to ensure safety in rural America.
Communications Manager Scott Heiberger tells News Talk WJAG, they were just refunded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. In that grant, one of the projects is a study looking at childcare for farmers in rural areas.
Heiberger says what that’s going to do is see if you can measure a difference between child injuries and childcare. It's also especially important with more kids at home due to the pandemic.
"If there's an area with child care and farmers take advantage of it, do you see fewer injuries among children? We know that on a lot of farms the home and workplace is mixed together. We also know that child care is always a challenge for parents and if they want to keep those little kids out of the work site, sometimes they're between a rock and a hard place."
Heiberger says another project they’re working on as part of the grant is measuring the strength it takes for children to operate an ATV, so when ATV guidelines are being discussed real statistics are being considered.