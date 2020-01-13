Mike Hart

NORFOLK - A Norfolk Public Schools administrator is heading to a new school district.

The Palmyra School District announced Monday that Mike Hart has been named the district’s next superintendent.

Hart, who is the current Director of Human Resources and Accreditation will begin his new duties in July.

He said in a press release, “It has been an absolute honor to serve this district, our students and staff, and this community.”

Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said, “We will miss Mr. Hart’s leadership in this district and appreciate his service over the years, but we wish him the very best in his new role."

He has been with Norfolk Public Schools since 2001.

