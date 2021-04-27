OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The pace of coronavirus vaccinations is slowing down across Nebraska as the state reported less than 100,000 shots were given in a week for the first time this month.
State health officials said 93,284 doses of the vaccines were administered last week in Nebraska.
That is less than half the 211,057 doses the state reported a week earlier. In each of the two previous weeks, roughly 120,000 doses of the shots were given statewide.
Terra Uhing, who leads Three Rivers Public Health that serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties said there doesn't seem to be the same urgency to get the vaccine across the state.