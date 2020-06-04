LINCOLN - If you’ve been itching to go camping in Nebraska, starting Thursday you now can at nearly all Nebraska Game and Parks campgrounds.
Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson says the only places you can’t camp overnight are Mormon Island and Danish Alps State Recreation Area.
Swenson says designated beach and swimming areas will be open as well as shower houses and restrooms along with outdoor playgrounds.
He says you’ll have the opportunity to reserve a camping spot if you want.
"We're going back to our traditional way of doing business. So there's around 24 park areas across the state where we accept reservations for 50 percent of the camp sites in those parks. All other opportunities are first-come first-serve along with all other parks across the state."
Swenson says it’s still important to social distance and use good hygiene so there’s no uptick in coronavirus cases.
For more information visit OutdoorNebraska.Org.