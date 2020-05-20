NORFOLK - Overnight camping at the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District campgrounds resumed Wednesday.
General Manager Mike Sousek says only self-contained RVs that can hold portable water, contain wastewater/sewage, and connect to electrical service will be allowed.
Sousek says tent camping is not allowed as shower houses and restrooms will stay closed since they don’t have a full staff to keep them cleaned.
He says designated beach and swimming areas will remain closed as well.
"Believe it or not, we've had issues here in the last couple of weeks with young adults having large groups there and we can't control the 10 person rule. So because of that, we're going to keep the beaches closed."
Sousek says picnic shelters and playgrounds will be closed until further notice.
The camping sites are first-come, first-serve for $25 per night, but he says they’re working on a reservation feature so people coming from far away can reserve a spot.