LINCOLN - This year was the 10th anniversary of the Nebraska Passport Program.
Passport Coordinator with the Nebraska Tourism Commission, Madison Schlake says it was a great year as there were around 50,000 people that participated and they averaged 23 stops.
Schlake says 909 participants submitted passports with all 70 stops stamped.
"Those people were from all over the country. We had people from Florida, Washington, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, and Oregon. We had people floating in from everywhere."
Schlake says passport participants ranged in age from three months old to 98-years-old and there were 22.5 percent more accounts on the app in 2019 than in 2018.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Passport Program. Any Nebraska destination is welcome to apply to become a passport stop.
To view the application go to NebraskaPassport.Com. The deadline is December 31st.