LINCOLN - The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed among its beneficiary funds derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales for the previous three months.
Public information Officer Neil Watson says $9.6 million was raised for a lot of good causes across the state.
"Our primary beneficiaries are education and the environment and they receive 44.5% of the proceeds each. The Nebraska State Fair receives 10% of the proceeds and then Compulsive Gamblers Assistance receives 1%, plus the first $500,000 in fund proceeds each fiscal year."
Watson says a total of $759,681,048 has been distributed in quarterly transfers since the Nebraska Lottery began operation on September 11, 1993.
He adds all 93 counties in Nebraska get funding through the beneficiary program.