PONCA - A wide variety of outdoor activities will be available at the Ponca State Park this weekend during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo.
Event Coordinator Lynn Mellick says there will be over 90 hands-on activities.
Mellick says it will feature fishing, every shooting sport you can think of, a lumberjack show, live music, and much more.
She says they’ll also have numerous fun competitions.
"We have scout troops throughout the tri-state region that will be doing a dutch over cook-off and then we have a Bob's Burger eating contest taking place on Sunday as well. On Saturday, we'll have a BBQ challenge with over 12 teams participating in that contest."
Mellick says there are so many things to do that a lot of people decide to attend both Saturday and Sunday instead of just one day.
She says if you would like to attend, all activities are free, but a park permit is required of each vehicle. Permits may be purchased at the gate or online.
For more information go to MissouriRiverOutdoorExpo.Com.