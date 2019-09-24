LINCOLN - A new study finds that over a half of Americans are unfamiliar with a 529 college savings plan.
Managing Director of Savings Plans at First National Bank of Omaha Deborah Goodkin says Nebraska’s NEST 529 conducted its 2019 College Savings Survey.
Goodkin says the cost of higher education continues to rise, so does the importance of starting a college savings plan as early as possible.
"I think the most important thing to realize is that so many people are paying off their current loans. Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they are currently facing student loan debt. Either their own, a spouse’s or their child’s higher education. Because of that they don't have a lot of disposable income to be able to invest in savings for the future."
Goodkin says families nationwide are saving for college using Nebraska’s 529 College Savings Plans, which have more than 570,000 accounts, including around 87,000 in Nebraska.
For more information visit NEST529.Com.