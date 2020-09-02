ELWOOD - If you tuned into the radio at all this past Thursday you likely heard about the 8th annual Team Jack Radiothon.
Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation Kylie Dockter says they’ve raised $102,000 so far and still have donations rolling in.
"During the day of the radiothon we announced a contest where you can pledge $1,000 and get a ticket to win $25,000. We still have 50 of those tickets left. We are hopeful we can sell the last 50 tickets so if we do that we'll actually raise $150,000. We do think when it's all said and done we'll surpass our goal."
Dockter says the money raised will be used to fund research for better treatment for kids with brain cancer.
She says even with the financial challenges people are facing from the pandemic, they’re happy with how it turned out and grateful for those that donated.
If you would still like to donate visit TeamJackFoundation.Org.