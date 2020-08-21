LINCOLN - Nebraska’s homework gap is getting a little smaller after some funding was distributed throughout the state.
Jeff Yost, President and CEO of the Nebraska Community Foundation tells News Talk WJAG 51 Greater Nebraska schools are receiving grants totaling nearly $1.2 million through affiliated funds and an anonymous donor.
Yost says the homework gap has long existed and with the technology needed for at home work, that gap is increasing.
"And I think we all discount how traumatic and difficult this is in our lives. We've had to change a lot of things in just a few months and certainly we're not through this yet. Just because kids don't know any different doesn't mean that it's not traumatic or stressful for them. I think this pandemic is stressful for all of us and it's stressful for children as well - so what are the things we can do to help things work just a little bit better?"
Yost says Norfolk is one of the communities receiving funding as well as other Northeast Nebraska schools.
He says this is going to make a tremendous difference in the lives of many.