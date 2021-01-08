MADISON - Madison County Commissioner Christian Ohl attended his final Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday as he decided to not seek reelection.
Ohl says he’s going to miss being a part of the board, but it’s been an honor to serve the past eight years.
He says he works full-time as a financial advisor and the demands have continued to grow as more people retire every year.
"It's a neat increase in demand I've had there and a neat opportunity to serve in that way. It's difficult to step away, but it's time to do that. If God allows, my wife and I hope to have a family some day and if that opportunity comes up we'll look forward to what God has ahead for us."
Ohl says some of the highlights that stick out are the road projects that were done, new developments, and the partnerships formed with various communities in the area.
He says he currently doesn’t have any plans to get back into public service, but maybe a long time down the road.