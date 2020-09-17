NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is set to host a special concert Thursday evening.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says western troubadour Kerry Grombacher will be a stop in Norfolk.
"He travels all through the country performing “Songs & Stories of the American West.” We has scheduled something initially for the spring, and in the spring so many things were difficult and we were not able to host him. We were very lucky he was going to be coming back through in the fall and so we were able to arrange for him to do an outdoor concert for us in Norfolk."
Chamberlain says the concert will be held on the north lawn and you’re encouraged to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
The free concert is set for Thursday evening at 6:30.