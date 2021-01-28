NORFOLK - An Osmond man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1100 block of Riverside Boulevard.
The reporting party stated a man came inside the store and made some inappropriate and harassing comments to the clerk, then left.
The man remained was then sitting in his vehicle and hadn’t left the property in over an hour.
Officers located the parked vehicle and found the driver asleep.
The vehicle was running and the officers woke the driver and identified him as 43-year-old Jason Bolz.
When the officers spoke to Bolz, they could smell alcohol coming from him and saw several empty “shooter” bottles of liquor in the pickup.
He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers, but refused to cooperate.
He also refused a preliminary breath test.
Bolz was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol third offences and failure to submit to a preliminary breath test.
Once at the jail, Bolz refused to remove tobacco from his mouth to perform a chemical breath test for alcohol. He was then also charged with obstructing a police officer and refusal to submit to a chemical test.