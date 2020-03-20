NORFOLK - The Orphan Grain Train is offering to help local residents who may be struggling during this time.
You're invited to pick up a free sack lunch to help ease some of the stress and effects from the coronavirus.
The free sack lunches will be for adults 19 and older Monday through Friday from 11 to 1:00 or until lunches are gone.
Suzanne Leffers with the Orphan Grain Train says the Norfolk Public Schools offer sack lunches to 18 and under and they wanted to help parents and adults during this difficult and uncertain time.
The mobile kitchen will be set up in the parking lot on the corner of Madison Avenue and 6th Street in Norfolk.
They're asking that all cars enter from 6th Street and exit onto Madison Avenue so flow of traffic can keep moving.
The free sack lunch program will start Monday, March 23 and continue as long as funds and supplies last.