Honey Sunday 2020
NORFOLK - The first Sunday of November is approaching and that means the Arc of Norfolk’s Honey Sunday fundraiser is going on.

Executive Director Kayla Walnofer says Honey Sunday is a big fundraiser for them as they use the money to keep their mission going and support their programs and activities.

Walnofer says they have a limited supply of honey this year so you should place your order as soon as possible.

She says there are multiple ways to order it.

"You can call (402) 379-1160 or you can check out our Facebook page that will lead you to our email which is arcofnorfolk@gmail.com. We also have link to PayPal on our website which is new this year."

Walnofer says the12 ounce honey bears cost $5 each or you can get a case of 12 for $55. Free delivery is offered on orders of one case or more.

