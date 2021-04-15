MADISON - The Madison County Commissioners discussed the possibility of a new HVAC control system at the courthouse as the current system is past end of life.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, representatives with Trane Supply out of Omaha talked about what they could do.
Jeremy Rider said it would cost $20,000 to do the front-end system first, which is needed most, and the overall price for a whole system upgrade would be $130,000.
Rider said with the new technology on the front-end, the county would gain significant advantages toward energy savings.
"Right out of the box, the new controllers come with variable air system controls that help eliminate over-ventilating as well as discharge air temp going into the system as well."
The commissioners decided to take no action on purchasing the Trane HVAC system as they are required to put out a request for bids.