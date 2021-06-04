NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum is hosting an opening reception this weekend to highlight a new exhibit.
Executive Director Ashley Brown says the exhibit is titled ‘String & Things: A Handcrafted Musical Experience.’
Brown says Brown says a variety of instruments are included from Nebraska luthiers including cigar box guitars, license plate and dog bowl resonators, and banjos made from cookie tins.
Brown says the exhibit includes an interactive component, the ‘Pick’n’Play,’ where visitors can pick a cigar box guitar and play their own tunes.
The reception is set for Saturday 3 to 6 in Verges Park.