NORFOLK - Forecasted chilly temperatures for the weekend has delayed the weekend opening of Norfolk's AquaVenture.
City officials have announced the water park will now open on Monday May 31.
NORFOLK - Farmers that have yet to renew their chemigation permits are encouraged to do so right away as the deadline is Tuesday.
LINCOLN - Thursday was the last day of the 107th Nebraska Legislative Session and Governor Pete Ricketts addressed senators before it ended.
NORFOLK - A Memorial Day program is set to take place Monday at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The National Farmers Union says U.S. agriculture is uniquely positioned to mitigate climate change, but for farmers to realize that potential, they need additional support from the USDA.
SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff's deputies in a southeast Nebraska county seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine in two stops this week.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska has netted $400 million in financing through the sale of municipal bonds to be used for a growing list of renovations and replacement projects.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declined a request by the pork industry to increase the speed at which pigs can be processed into meat.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate.