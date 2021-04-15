Opening of new Courtesy Ford dealership celebrated

NORFOLK - The old Shopko building located on Krenzien Drive just off of Highway 275 in Norfolk was transformed into a premier car dealership and service center that has now been operational for nearly two months.
At a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Owner of Courtesy Ford Al Rajee said Norfolk has been great to his business and family, so when this new project was started they knew it would be in Norfolk for years to come and something residents could be proud of.
Rajee said their service department has 26 service bays and is equipped with the latest and greatest technology equipment money can buy.
"You drive in through the doors, get out of your vehicle, and a service advisor will walk around the vehicle with you and make sure they take care of all your needs. We went all the way to also provide all of the services customers are used to like paintless dent removal and fixing door dings and window chips. All of that is done in house now."
The 88,000 square-foot facility also has ten sales offices, ten support offices, a kids room, snack bar, and reception area along with plenty of room for a large indoor showroom.