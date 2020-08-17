NORFOLK - Over the past few years road construction has been ramping up and with more roads needing repaired, it will likely not slow down.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning says they’ve designated 30 to 40 percent more in the budget to street repair year to year over the past four years.
A guide that helps the city list and prioritize road projects is the one and six year street improvement plan.
City Engineer Steve Rames says the next big project that they’ll start on is Benjamin Avenue from 1st Street to 13th Street which will cost about $10.5 million, and they hope to get construction started on it next year.
Rames said another project is on 1st Street in between Norfolk Avenue and Johnson Park.
"One of the components of Braasch Avenue that we held off on was a roundabout on 1st Street. Since we're going to be closing 1st Street to replace the bridge over the North Fork, we looked at that as an opportunity to also construct a roundabout. So rather than cause two or three seasons of conflict, we'll do all of that as one big project."
Rames says some other projects in the plan include mill and overlay work on various roads, a repair or replacement of the bridge on East Norfolk Avenue over the flood control, and armor coating the roads downtown.
He says there’s some things they’ve been doing the last few years to increase the longevity of roads.
"We've increased the strength requirement in our base, so we densify more of that clay-based material. We are putting crushed rock and crushed concrete between the pavement and the base now. We've also increased the slope of our roads for new construction by a factor of three and that will really help get our curb lines drained."
He says they encourage the public to come to an open house Tuesday evening at the Norfolk Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 to see the projects coming up and voice their comments or concerns.