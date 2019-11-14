Open house set for new nonprofit

NORFOLK - A peer-run wellness center focused on mental health and substance use challenges is part of a new nonprofit organization in Norfolk.
Tommy Newcombe is a member and says the Connection Project utilizes non-judgmental and non-clinical peer support principles to build individuals and communities.
Newcombe says community is a huge part of wellness and The Connection Project will strive to build that bridge between recovery and community.
"We'd like to be apart of the community. Having our members and having people that use the center feel like they belong somewhere and that's a lot of times what's missing when we're talking about mental health and substance use challenges."
The open house is Thursday 4 to 8 at Grace Community…321 West Norfolk Avenue.