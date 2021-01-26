WEST POINT - The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s annual monitoring have found increased levels of groundwater nitrate in portions of Cuming, Colfax, and Dodge Counties.
An open house public hearing was scheduled for Thursday in West Point about a proposed groundwater management area, but it has been postponed to March 25th.
Assistant Manager Brian Bruckner says the groundwater management area would require growers to split applications of nitrogen fertilizer to multiple application events.
"It would also limit any single application of nitrogen fertilizer to no greater than 80 pounds. It would require the use of an inhibitor or nitrogen stabilizer and require some enhanced soil and water sampling to monitor residual nitrate in both the soil and water."
Bruckner says increased nitrate levels in groundwater can cause developmental problems for children and also adults with other sensitive health situations.
The open house now scheduled for Thursday March 25th, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at the Nielsen Center in West Point.