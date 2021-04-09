NORFOLK - An open house was held Thursday night for the Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project.
City Engineer Steve Rames says the project focuses on Benjamin Avenue from 1st to 13th Street.
Rames says this is a very complex project based on the fact there’s a lot of established businesses along the corridor.
He says right now they’re working on the right-of-way acquisitions.
"Most of the work this fall will just be the NPPD relocations, the undergrounding of the distribution system, and then getting all the businesses reconnected to the underground system. The heavier reconstruction will start in the spring of 2022."
Rames says Benjamin Avenue has serious safety issues especially for pedestrians and those will be addressed.