NORFOLK - The Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project was the topic of an open house Thursday night.
City Engineer Steve Rames says the project focuses on Benjamin Avenue from 1st to 13th Street.
Rames says Benjamin Avenue right now has serious safety issues.
He says the crash rate on that corridor is more than double the state average for a similar roadway.
Rames added the open house also gathered input from the community on whether it’s preferred a roundabout or traditional intersection is placed at Riverside Boulevard.
"There's advantages to a roundabout and there's disadvantages to the roundabout. The traditional intersection we're all more familiar with, the roundabout requires a little more of a learning curve to traverse through there. It is a skewed intersection there - the roundabout does eliminate that, but that's not to say that if we go we the traditional intersection there's less right-of-way impact in that mode and so that may be the right decision for us.'
The desired timeline for the project calls for construction to begin in early 2021.