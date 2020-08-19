Online shopping scams on the rise

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Attorney General’s office and the Nebraska Department of Banking want to warn you of an uptick in online shopping scams.
Ryan Sothan, the Consumer Protection Division’s education and outreach coordinator tells News Talk WJAG the Federal Trade Commission and the FBI have both issued warnings regarding a recent increase in online shopping scams in the past 30 days.
Sothan says there are some things you should look out for when shopping online.
"Any websites that are offering product that is in demand but in short supply, or products that might be name brand but at substantial, almost unheard of discounts - those will be key warning signs. What the scammers are doing is that they're leading the unsuspecting to these counterfeit websites largely from postings on social media."
Sothan says also make sure your personal and payment information is being encrypted by looking for both a web address that begins with “https” and the appearance of a closed padlock icon.
For more information or to file a consumer complaint, go to ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.Gov.