LINCOLN - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined 25 other state attorneys general this week in sending a letter to the Federal Trade Commission.
Consumer Protection Division Bureau Chief Meghan Stoppel tells News Talk WJAG they’re asking the agency to strengthen online protections for children.
Stoppel says in 1996 Congress first passed the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
"The internet and the way our children interact with the internet has changed quite substantially. Unfortunately the regulations that exist haven't kept pace with those changes. Some of the interim law enforcement work we have done in the last 20 years, we've determined that the way the courts are interpreting some of COPPA's provisions and the regulations make it difficult for us to adequately protect children online."
Stoppel says so as technology evolves, the FTC is being asked to strengthen its rule prohibiting websites, mobile applications, and other digital marketing companies from collecting personal information from children under the age of 13.