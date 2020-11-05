Bailey Boswell trial

Bailey Boswell (left) and Jeff Pickens, the chief counsel for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, react after the jury found Boswell guilty in the murder of Sydney Loofe of Lincoln on Oct. 14 at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A judge has pulled a state probation office in southeastern Nebraska from a high-profile murder case after a staff member commented on the defendant in a social media post.

The judge on Wednesday recused the office from preparing a presentencing report on 26-year-old Bailey Boswell, who was found guilty last month of first-degree murder and other counts in the 2017 dismemberment killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe formerly of Neligh.

The decision was made after a probation office staff member posted on social media following Boswell's conviction that there should be “full justice for Sydney.Dismember Bailey the same way Sydney was.”

Officials say that staff member is no longer employed by the probation office.

