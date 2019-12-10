KANSAS CITY, MO - In person auctions are a thing of the past and online auctions are the way to go.
That’s the sentiment from Mark Stock, Co-CEO and Owner of BigIron Auctions.
Stock said it’s very rare to see in person auctions, almost all are online now because it’s more convenient, private, and less stressful for the bidder.
He said the final bids have even been higher than their estimates which is a good thing for the seller.
Stock said if you’re planning to retire and want to sell or auction off your land, there’s a process to go through.
"Some people want to sell little pieces at a time so they don't have such a big tax burden. Some people want to have the big show, a one day event. There's thousands of people watching your equipment sale online. They're looking at the videos and calling you the day before the sale asking you questions. We want to prep all of the sellers about that process so they have their eyes wide open."
For more information or to see items for auction go to BigIron.Com.