NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after a one vehicle accident Tuesday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a one vehicle accident near the intersection of Crestview Road and Ridgeway Drive.
Officers had contact with the driver who was identified as 45-year-old Richard Domsch, and due to his behavior he was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers and to submit to a preliminary breath test.
The results indicated impairment. Domsch was then arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, first offense.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered a small amount of crystallized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine from his sock.
At the jail he refused to provide a urine sample for chemical testing.
Domsch was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Domsch was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.