STANTON - The bad weather and road conditions resulted in a two vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor and trailer on Highway 275 about 12 miles east of Norfolk this afternoon.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when an eastbound sedan driven by 68-year-old Arthur Rosberg of Creighton was struck from behind by an eastbound semi.
The collision pushed the sedan off the roadway out into a field and the semi came to a stop in the eastbound lane of Hwy 275.
Rosberg was removed from the wreckage and transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Stanton Fire and Rescue with possible back and chest injuries.
The 64-year-old semi driver from LaVista was not injured. There were whiteout conditions at the time of the accident and during the investigation at the scene that caused serious visibility problems. The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes from Spurville to Pilger to clear the scene.
Rosberg’s vehicle is a total loss and it was unclear if seatbelts were in use. Stanton County Emergency Management and Pilger Fire and Rescue also assisted.