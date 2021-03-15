CLARKSON - A Fremont man was taken to the hospital after his semi rolled onto its side in Southern Stanton County Monday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the rollover occurred on 825th Road near the Northeast Coalition landfill North of Clarkson.
A west-bound semi and trailer got too close to the north shoulder and the vehicle left the roadway rolling onto its side.
The driver, 49-year-old Michael Bohanan was assisted from the wreckage by others breaking out the windshield and was later taken to the Fremont hospital by Clarkson Fire and Rescue with non-life threatening injuries.
Efforts were underway to remove the wreckage from the water logged roadway and ditch.