STANTON - A two vehicle accident sent one to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the accident that occurred at an unmarked county road intersection about nine miles southeast of Stanton.
The accident occurred when a westbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Duane Berninghaus of West Bend, Iowa and a northbound pickup driven by 45-year-old Jason Gall, 45 of rural Clarkson collided in the middle of the intersection.
Berninghaus was transported by Pilger Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Gall was not injured and a passenger in his pickup was treated and released at the scene.
Seatbelts were in use and airbags did deploy, the SUV was a pilot car for a semi and trailer traveling behind that were not involved in the accident.
Clarkson Fire and Rescue also responded to the call.