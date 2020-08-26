NORFOLK - An Omaha man was hospitalized after rolling his vehicle east of Norfolk Wednesday morning.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 21-year-old Elijah Schoonover was traveling westbound on Highway 275 about seven miles east of Norfolk when he lost control of his straight truck and it rolled into the median.
Schoonover was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance for treatment.
Traffic in the area was affected for over an hour as the scene and wreckage was cleared.
Stanton Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene as did Stanton County Emergency Management.
The truck and its contents were a total loss.