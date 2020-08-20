Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - One person was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a two vehicle accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, a 2015 Nissan was facing north at the intersection of South Victory Road and East Omaha Avenue.

It began to pull out and make a left turn. A Ford Fusion was east bound in the outside lane and collided with the Nissan. Both cars sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Faith Regional Health Services and the passenger of the Fusion was taken by air ambulance to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City with serious injuries.

The driver of Nissan was cited for stop sign violation and the driver of the fusion was cited for no operator’s license and no proof of insurance.

