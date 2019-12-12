RICHLAND - An early morning accident resulted in the death of a Schuyler man.
According to Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl, the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 4A east of Richland Thursday.
A GMC Senoma was traveling west on Highway 30 and crossed the median striking a semi-truck trailer traveling in the eastbound lanes.
The semi-truck driver, 63-year-old Terry Greer of Arenzville Illinois took evasive action but was unable to avoid the collision. The driver of the Senoma 39-year-old Carol Adame was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kracl says the cause is believed to be slick driving conditions.
Agencies assisting included Schuyler Fire and Rescue, Colfax County Sheriff’s Department, Platte County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.