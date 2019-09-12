FORDYCE - One person is dead after a two vehicle accident involving a semi Thursday morning in Cedar County.
According to Sheriff Larry Koranda, the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 12 and the 14A Spur north of Fordyce.
A Ford Edge driven by 48-year-old Kristopher Arens of Fordyce failed to yield to an eastbound semi driven by 61-year-old Jonathan Kelly of Livingston Montana.
Arens, the only occupant of the car was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kelly was treated and released at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton South Dakota.
The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
Fordyce Fire, Hartington Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.