SCHUYLER - A Columbus man is dead after a one-vehicle rollover crash early Thursday morning.
According to the Colfax County Attorney’s Office, the crash occurred on Highway 30 eight miles west of Schuyler.
First responders located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 23-year-old Edgar Ivan Aguilar Santoyo who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Aguilar Santoyo was traveling westbound on Highway 30 when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and rolled multiple times ejecting him.
Preliminary investigations show that a seatbelt was not in use at the time of the crash and alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor at this time.
While the conditions for first responders were very difficult, including high winds and below zero temperatures, the weather was not considered to be a factor in the crash.
Schuyler Fire and Rescue, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and Columbus Police Department.