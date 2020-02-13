Fatal Accident

SCHUYLER - A Columbus man is dead after a one-vehicle rollover crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Colfax County Attorney’s Office, the crash occurred on Highway 30 eight miles west of Schuyler.

First responders located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 23-year-old Edgar Ivan Aguilar Santoyo who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aguilar Santoyo was traveling westbound on Highway 30 when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and rolled multiple times ejecting him.

Preliminary investigations show that a seatbelt was not in use at the time of the crash and alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor at this time.

While the conditions for first responders were very difficult, including high winds and below zero temperatures, the weather was not considered to be a factor in the crash.

Schuyler Fire and Rescue, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and Columbus Police Department.

Tags

In other news

Execution transparency bill wins initial OK in Nebraska

Execution transparency bill wins initial OK in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill to ensure more transparency in the death penalty has won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers after prison officials blocked the view of public witnesses while carrying out an execution in 2018.

NPPD President, CEO stepping down

NPPD President, CEO stepping down

COLUMBUS - With a career of more than 40 years with Nebraska Public Power District, including the past nine as President and Chief Executive Officer, Pat Pope announced during Thursday’s Board of Directors meeting he plans to step down as President and CEO.

Arctic chill descends on much of Nebraska

Arctic chill descends on much of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools, businesses and organizations are remaining closed or opening late Thursday morning because of the arctic cold front that's descended upon eastern Nebraska.