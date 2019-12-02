2020 One Book One Nebraska book selected

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Library Commission has chosen “All the Gallant Men: An American Sailor’s Firsthand Account of Pearl Harbor” by Donald Stratton as the 2020 One Book One Nebraska winner.
Director Rod Wagner says the book is the first memoir by a USS Arizona survivor.
"There are some details in the book that most readers have never encountered in their history classes or other books about the subject. He has a very unique perspective on Pearl Harbor, but it's really more than just that."
Wagner says the book also talks about Stratton growing up in Red Cloud Nebraska and how he ended up on the USS Arizona.
He says as the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack approaches, the committee felt that it was a timely choice for Nebraskans to read this book written by one of their own.
Wagner says you can buy the book and also attend upcoming book discussions throughout Nebraska libraries.