NORFOLK - The field is set for the Nebraska School Activities Association One-Act Play Productions Championships to be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Norfolk Senior High’s Johnny Carson Theatre.
NSAA Associate Director and Director of Play Production Jeff Stauss says thirty-six schools will compete in six classes over the three-day event.
Stauss says it’s a prestigious honor for the students to compete with the best of the best.
He says they do have some COVID-19 protocols in place.
"We're going to have our schools show up and perform and then leave. We won't have any intermingling of our competitive schools they'll be there for their performance only same thing for their spectators. We are also having a digital awards ceremony."
It’s set for Wednesday through Friday kicking off at 8:30 each day.
For a full schedule go to NSAAHome.org.