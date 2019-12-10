NORFOLK - The Nebraska School Activities Association’s state one-act play production championships will get underway this week.
Norfolk Senior High’s Johnny Carson Theatre will be the site of the three-day competition.
NSAA Associate Director and Director of Play Production Jeff Stauss says it’s exciting to return to Norfolk, and give students the opportunity to perform on one of the premier stages in the state.
Stauss says thirty-six schools will compete in six classes and the field of competition continues to grow year after year.
"Here in Nebraska we're pretty lucky that we have not only those athletic competitions but we have these activity platforms that are state association the NSAA takes on and sponsors and holds a state championship event. Not every state does that. We really have five activities here within Nebraska that are a part of our association."
Stauss says the students work extremely hard throughout the year to contend for the championship.
It’s set for Wednesday through Friday kicking off at 8:30 each day.
For a full schedule go to NSAAHome.org.